45.3 deg. C in Bolangir as Odisha boils

Amid forecasts of delayed onset of monsoon, the coastal State continues to bear the brunt of sizzling summer heat as the temperature soared above 40 degree Celsius in at least 16 places on Thursday, IMD officials said.

Bolangir in western Odisha turned out to be the hottest place in the state recording a maximum temperature of 45.3 degrees Celsius followed by Titlagarh (45.2), Boudh (44), Bhawanipatna (43.5), Malkangiri (43), Jharsuguda (42.7), Deogarh (42.6), Nuapada (42.4), Sambalpur, Sundargarh (42), Sonepur (41.5), Hirakud (41.3), Deogarh (41.2), Baripada and Nabarangpur (40),

The twin cities Bhubaneswar and Cuttack recorded a temperature of 33.2 degrees and 33 degrees Celsius respectively.

As many as five weather stations recorded a maximum temperature of 43 degree Celsius or above, IMD added.