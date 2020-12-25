The Odisha government today said as many as 43 persons with a travel history to UK have arrived in the state over the last 14 days.

District administrations and Chief District Medical Officers have been alerted and asked to undertaken surveillance, contact tracing, RT-PCR test of all the passengers from the UK and people who had come in contact with them.

Of the 43, a total of 21 are in Bhubaneswar, 5 at Cuttack, 3 each to Koraput and Berhampur, two to Nayagarh and Nabarangpur, one each went to Khordha, Jajpur, Sambalpur, Puri, Jagatsinghpur, Rajgangpur. Official sources said one of the returnees has been hospitalised and isolated but the rest of his family members had tested COVID negative.

Swap samples have been sent to Pune to ascertain whether the infection is the mutated new virus or not. Meanwhile the Institute of Life Science in Bhubaneswar will undertake genome sequencing and reports will be available within four days time.