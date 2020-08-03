Bhubaneswar today logged a high of 41% local contact cases of COVID-19 pandemic with the city’s tally increasing to 2979 cases.

Of the 118 new infections, 49 were local transmission cases- 41.52% of total positive cases diagnosed during the past 24 hours. 69 were detected in quarantine centres.

Seven densely-populated slum clusters recorded 11 infections, BMC officials said. Fifteen health service providers at six health facilities have tested positive.A private hospital alone accounted for seven infections.

Five policemen besides a CRPF personnel contracted the disease while a media person also tested positive.18 patients from the cityhave succumbed to infection till date.