As many as 28 doctors in the State have succumbed to COVID-19 infections during the second wave of the pandemic, according to the Odisha chapter of Indian Medical Association (IMA).

Seeking martyr tag for doctors who died of COVID, IMA-Odisha chapter president Samrat Kar said “a doctor should be accorded martyr status if he/she dies on the line of work like what is being accorded to a soldier”.

While 719 doctors lost their lives due to Covid-19 in the ongoing second wave, Odisha accounted for 28 deaths. The fatality ratio of Odisha however stands lowly at 4% in comparison to overall deaths recorded countrywide, he said.