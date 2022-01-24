1,829 criminals arrested by railway police in 2021

The Railway Protection Force (RPF) of East Coast Railway (ECoR) has arrested as many as 1,829 offenders including four human traffickers in 2021, the officials said on Monday.

RPF is consistently on job to alert passengers for safe train journeys apart from cleanliness, rescue of children & women, retrieving left-behind luggage, maintaining Covid protocols and security during train journeys.

The RPF arrested 370 criminals involved in various criminal activities at Stations, Rail premises and during train journeys and handed over to Govt. Railway Police (GRP) for further action as per law & order. Apart from this 102 Criminals apprehended, include 57 Luggage lifters, 33 Gold Ornament & Mobile Snatchers, 2 pick-pockets, 06 offenders involved in crime against women and 4 human traffickers.

Similarly, RPF arrested 106 touts involved in unauthorised booking of Train Tickets illegally and having cybercrime. RPF has also deactivated 931 fake IDs and seized Train Tickets worth Rupees 53.82 Lakhs.

Apart from this, 140 criminals have also been arrested in 86 cases for transporting contraband items in Train and seized contrabands valued Rupees about 95 Lakhs. These apart, 8138 persons have also been arrested for violating Railway Rules and fines of Rupees 18.40 lakhs have been realised. 370 persons have been arrested for combating crime affecting Railway property. In 182 cases, Railway property worth Rupees 43.97 lakhs have been realised.

During the escorting of Trains, RPF rescued 314 passengers that included minor children, women & senior citizens. Apart from this, RPF have retrieved 518 Left behind luggage cases valued worth Rupees 2.93 Crores and handed over to concerned passengers with proper acknowledgement and verification.

In the project ‘Meri Saheli’, 68 trains in ECoR jurisdiction (18 of ECoR and 50 passing through trains) were adopted where lady passengers traveling alone are assisted from origination to destination Stations and in enroute to ensure their security. During the period 29660 lady passengers traveling alone were assisted.