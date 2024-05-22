15% candidates contesting Odisha Phase-IV LS polls have serious criminal cases against them

At least ten out of 66 candidates contesting the upcoming Phase-IV Lok Sabha elections from Odisha are facing serious criminal charges with 15 per cent overall rate, according to a report by the polls rights body Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) on Wednesday.

Similarly 15 (23 per cent) candidates have declared criminal cases pending against them, the report said.

The ADR analysed the self-sworn affidavits of all 66 candidates, who are contesting in the six LS constituencies in the Odisha Phase-IV polls, the report said.

Advertisement

Balasore, Bhadrak, Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur, Jajpur and Mayurbhanj parliamentary constituencies are going to polls on 1 June in the last phase of nationwide election.

The criteria for serious criminal cases, according to the report, includes offences for which maximum punishment is of 5 years or more or if the offence is non-bailable.

The electoral offence (IPC 171E or bribery), offence related to loss to exchequer, assault, murder, kidnap, rape related cases, offences under Representation of the People Act (Section 8), offences under Prevention of Corruption Act besides crimes against women are also categorised as serious criminal offences, the ADR report said.

Of the contestants, one candidate declared a pending case related to crime against women.

While four (67 per cent) BJP candidates have declared criminal cases in their election affidavit, 60 per cent of candidates of Congress and 33 per cent of BJD in the fray in the last phase LS polls are facing criminal cases pending against them.

Similarly three candidates from BJP, two of BJD and one of Congress are facing serious criminal cases as per the affidavit submitted by them in the nomination papers, the ADR report concluded.