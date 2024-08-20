Bharadwaj inaugurates new Mohalla Clinics, assures better healthcare for everyone

Delhi Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj inaugurated two newly-built Mohalla Clinics in the Moti Nagar assembly constituency area on Tuesday increasing the number of such clinics across the city to 545.

According to the health minister, special Mohalla Clinics are being opened for women, in keeping with their needs, where all employees and doctors will be women. More such Mohalla Clinics will be opened in different areas of the city in times to come, he added.

Alleging that some people have conspired against the people of Delhi to hinder the work of the government, Bharadwaj assured the people of the city that the government won’t let any work stop.

The city’s health minister claimed that the Mohalla Clinics are greatly benefiting the people of Delhi, and added that during the last few years, more than 2 crore people have received treatment at these clinics. He claimed that affluent people who normally go to private hospitals are now getting their treatment done at state government’s Mohalla Clinics.

He inspected the newly-built clinics and the facilities available for patients, and also spoke to the doctors on duty.

“We started building Mohalla Clinics in 2015-16 with an aim of providing treatment for minor illnesses like fever, cough, and cold to save the patients from the long queues at big hospitals. There are many big government and private hospitals in Delhi,” he said.

“If a person working in the coal market in Zakhira, many of whom are vendors or labourers, falls ill, his entire day gets wasted, affecting his income. The labourers working here are forced to go to hospitals and wait in long queues. The hospitals are generally overcrowded. So, we thought of opening a ‘small-scale hospital’ in the form of Mohalla Clinics in every colony and ward of Delhi,” the minister said.

He informed that the first Mohalla Clinic was built in the slums of Pitampura, and the same received a tremendous response, Bharadwaj claimed.