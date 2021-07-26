In support of the ongoing farmers’ movement, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Punjab state president and MP Bhagwant Mann on Monday moved an adjournment motion for the fifth time in Parliament, seeking repeal of the three farm laws.

Bhagwant Mann said that the other listed businesses of the House should be set aside to discuss the urgent matter related to three agricultural legislations.

Bhagwant Mann said today families of the farmers including women will run the ongoing ‘Farmers Parliament’ at Jantar Mantar; while it is our duty and responsibility to take up the issue of the farmers on priority inside Parliament.

“They have elected me so that I can take up their issues and convey their voice and problems to the ears of the government,” he added.

The AAP MP said that the farmers of the country were sitting on the borders of Delhi irrespective of the weather conditions for about the last eight months with hundreds of them being martyred but the dictatorial Modi government was not abandoning its stubborn stance and had turned a blind eye on the matter.

Mann contended that the Parliament should only discuss the black farm laws and accept the legitimate demands of the farmers.