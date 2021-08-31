Banwarilal Purohit sworn in as 36th Governor of Punjab

Banwarilal Purohit was on Tuesday sworn in as Governor of Punjab.

Purohit took the oath in English. He signed the oath form that was counter signed by the Chief Justice. Purohit signed separate charge reports, both as Governor of Punjab and Administrator of Union Territory, Chandigarh.

The Chief Justice of Punjab and Haryana High Court, Hon’ble Mr. Justice Ravi Shanker Jha, administered the oath of office to Purohit at Punjab Raj Bhavan. Governor Haryana, Bandaru Dattatreya, Chief Minister Punjab Captain Amarinder Singh and Chief Minister Haryana Shri Manohar Lal Khattar were present on the stage.

Earlier, the Governor designate arrived at the special pandal of Punjab Raj Bhavan in a ceremonial procession. He was accompanied by the Chief Justice of the Punjab and Haryana High Court. Outgoing Punjab Governor and Administrator UT Chandigarh, VP Singh Badnore relinquished office on Monday on completion of his five-year term.