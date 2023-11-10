Governor should carry out duties expected of him: Punjab CM

With the Supreme Court declaring the Punjab Legislative Assembly session held in June as constitutionally valid and asking Governor Banwarilal Purohit to take decisions on the four Bills pending with him, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Friday said the Governor should carry out the duties expected of him.

“We are not against any individual, we are not against any person occupying a constitutional post. We are not playing any game to win or lose. It is not a matter of any win or loss for us. But what our duties are under law and under that what I am supposed to do, I am doing that. Likewise, what are Governor’s duties, he too should discharge those,” the CM told reporters after handing over appointment letters to new recruits in various departments.

Refusing the comment on the SC’s observations in the case, Mann said the issue should not have gone this far. The CM said that in the interest of the state, there should be “good relations between CM House and Governor House.”

He said that since the CM is running the state, it is his duty to carry out legislative businesses.

“For this, I am accountable to the people. People have elected us for five years. We have to pass Bills. So, it is the duty of the Governor that he should sign the bills so that these can become Acts,” Mann said.

Purohit had earlier stated that the 20-21 October Assembly session — which was projected as an extension of the Budget session — was "bound to be illegal" and any business conducted during it "unlawful"

Meanwhile, the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Friday said the SC decision will strengthen the country’s constitution and democracy.

Addressing a press conference, AAP Punjab chief spokesperson Malvinder Singh Kang said that three crore people of Punjab have elected the AAP government led by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann to take decisions related to the functioning of the state, not to the Governor.

He said that the Constitution of the country gives the right to take decisions to those elected by the people. The Governor has very limited authority in this matter. The court has also said the same, Kang said adding Punjab has suffered a lot due to the Governor calling the Assembly session illegal and withholding the Bills passed by the Assembly.

“This way is not good for our democracy. According to Article 200 of the Constitution, the Governor can either give his assent to the Bills passed by the House or send them back to the Assembly Speaker or reserve them for the President’s approval. In the matter of Bills, the Governor has no other option,” the AAP spokesperson said.

Kang appealed to the Governor and said he should not do anything unconstitutional to please his Central leadership. Preserve the democratic system and follow constitutional decorum, he added.

Kang condemned the Opposition parties for supporting the Governor and said the Opposition leaders should apologise to the people of Punjab for this. “They (Opposition)supported the Governor’s unconstitutional acts. The Opposition leaders should decide whether they are with the non-constitutional activities of the Modi government or with the Constitution of our country,” he added.