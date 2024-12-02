Awadh Ojha joins Aam Aadmi Party, vows to prioritise education

Ahead of assembly elections in Delhi, Awadh Ojha, a renowned educator and motivational speaker, joined the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Monday.

Ojha joined the AAP in the presence of the party’s national convenor, Arvind Kejriwal, and senior leader Manish Sisodia.

Expressing his gratitude to the AAP leadership after joining the party, Ojha said, “I thank Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia for giving me the opportunity to work for education by joining politics. Education is such a medium which is the soul of the family, society and nation. Today, at the beginning of my political innings, I want to share with you all that if I had to choose between politics and education, I would definitely choose education. By joining politics, the development of education is my best objective.”

Advertisement

Welcoming Ojha to the AAP fold, Kejriwal said, “The country’s renowned teacher Shri Awadh Ojha ji joined the Aam Aadmi Party today. His experience and perspective will provide a new direction to our education policy. Inspired by our policies and work on education, he has decided to join hands with the party. We heartily welcome him into our family. Together, we will work to fulfill Baba Saheb’s dreams.”

Praising Ojha’s contribution in education, AAP leader and former Delhi Education Minister Manish Sisodia hailed him as an inspiration for millions of youths.

“Awadh Ojha’s dedication to education is inspiring for all…Today, it is a very exciting moment for me that Avadh Ojha ji, a source of inspiration for millions of youth, has joined the Aam Aadmi Party,” he remarked.

Awadh Ojha, also known as Awadh Pratap Ojha, is a prominent figure in the field of education. With his engaging teaching style and practical mentoring approach, he has guided thousands of students aiming to crack prestigious competitive exams.

He runs Avadh Ojha Classes, a coaching institute for competitive exams in Delhi. Ojha is also a popular figure on YouTube, where his lectures and motivational talks attract a wide audience.