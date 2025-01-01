Atishi tried to disturb communal harmony:Sachdeva

Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva on Wednesday strongly condemned the statement made by Chief Minister Atishi Marlena, wherein she has mentioned that the ‘Religious Committee’ has directly recommended to the Lt. Governor for the demolition of temples here.

He demanded that she should withdraw her statement or else she will be held responsible, in case there is any untoward incident over the same across the national capital. Sachdeva stated that the Religious Committee is chaired by the Home Minister of the Delhi Government and reports to both the CM and the LG.

The BJP leader sought clarification from the CM, asking whether the Home Department under her government has made any such recommendation. He further remarked that by making a statement about the demolition of temples,the CM has tried to disturb the communal harmony of the national capital.

The Delhi BJP chief reminded the people of the city about a similar scenario back in the day, ahead of the 2020 legislative assembly elections, when the AAP allegedly raised issues surrounding the CAA, which subsequently led to riots under the leadership of their party’s councilor, after the elections.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, he had hit-out at the AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal, alleging that as the elections came closer, he suddenly remembered temple priests, while on the other hand, through video clips, Sachdeva reminded of instances where the AAP supremo had allegedly insulted the Swastika sign, mocked deities, and disrespected Lord Krishna’s Sudarshan Chakra.