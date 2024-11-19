Atishi claims rapid expansion of Delhi Metro under AAP

Delhi Chief Minister Atishi, on Tuesday, said that the city has seen a rapid expansion of the Metro network over the past 10 years under the leadership of Arvind Kejriwal.

Claiming a record expansion in the metro rail network during AAP’s tenure, Atishi said till 2014, the Delhi Metro had only 143 stations while at present it has 288.

Speaking on Metro’s Phase 4, she said the new trains she has inspected would start rolling out on the ground in three to four months and many others would also be operational.

She said during the period from 1998 to 2014, only 193 km of Metro lines were built in comparison to 200 km of new lines added between 2014 and 2024.

Addressing a press conference, the chief minister said that the Delhi government was working tirelessly to build world-class public transport infrastructure in the city.

The Metro has not only made commuting faster and more convenient but also contributed to reducing pollution. It has helped cut 6.3 lakh tons of greenhouse gas emissions, earning recognition as a leading public transport system combating pollution globally, she added.

On Tuesday, after inspecting a new Metro train for Phase-IV at Mukundpur Depot, she said, “The state-of-the-art, driverless train will soon be added to the Magenta Line, marking another milestone for Delhi Metro.”

During her visit to Mukundpur Depot, Atishi said, “The newly arrived train is world-class, driverless, and equipped with cutting-edge technology.”

She further said, “I had the opportunity to inspect this state-of-the-art driverless train that will soon join the Magenta Line, reaffirming Delhi Metro’s position as India’s only metro system with driverless technology.”

Meanwhile, AAP’s national convenor Arvind Kejriwal, in a post on X (formerly Twitter), said, “The Metro is Delhi’s lifeline. Over the last 10 years, several areas in Delhi have been connected through the Metro, and new areas will soon be linked under Phase IV. I congratulate the Delhi government and all Delhiites for the remarkable work on Metro expansion.”

Atishi has highlighted that with its expansion, Metro’s daily ridership is reaching 6 million. “This expansion has not only enhanced connectivity but also significantly contributed to Delhi’s economic growth,” she said.

Elaborating on phase IV of the city’s transport system, she said currently, 86 km of metro lines as part of the same are under construction, which include the Janakpuri West to RK Ashram, Majlis Park to Maujpur, and Aerocity to Tughlakabad lines. Additionally, work will soon commence on the Lajpat Nagar to Saket and Indraprastha to Inderlok lines, Atishi added.