Atishi cabinet ministers vow to bring back Kejriwal in next polls

Newly inducted ministers including Gopal Rai and Kailash Gahlot on Saturday vowed to bring back Arvind Kejriwal as Delhi Chief Minister, in an apparent reference to 2025 assembly polls.

After taking oath as Delhi Minister, AAP leader Gopal Rai while speaking to a news agency stated, “This team belongs to Arvind Kejriwal and its target is to take further the works started by him like combating air pollution in the upcoming winter is one such target. ”

“Despite the unfavorable conditions, the AAP government has done many works such as free electricity, better education and healthcare facilities among others”, he added.

Meanwhile, Kailash Gahlot after taking oath as minister said, “Arvind Kejriwal’s guidance as party’s national convenor will remain with us and our only goal is to continue to work for the people of Delhi like before and to bring back Arvind Kejriwal in the next assembly elections”.

Speaking on the same, AAP leader and Minister Imran Hussain said, “In another 4-5 months, Delhi Assembly elections will be held and Delhi will make Arvind Kejriwal CM again”.

“The government has undertaken works such as an education model, free water and free bus travel for women under the guidance of Arvind Kejriwal,” the minister said.

Echoing the similar sentiments, newly sworn- in Minister in Atishi cabinet Mukesh Ahlawat asserted, “I thank Arvind Kejriwal for entrusting me, although it came as a surprise for me but I will strive to complete the pending work “.

He added that, “I thank Baba sahib Bhim Rao Ambedkar that I could become a MLA earlier and a minister now”.

