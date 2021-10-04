Atal Tunnel Rohtang becomes huge attraction among tourists

Atal Tunnel Rohtang in Kullu district of Himachal Pradesh has become a huge tourist attraction among the visitors from the country with over 6.59 lakh vehicles crossing the tunnel since its inauguration on 3 October 2020, a police officer said on Sunday.

The police official said the arrival of a total of 1.63 lakh vehicles was recorded in Manali before the inauguration of Atal Tunnel Rohtang in 2020.

After inauguration of the tunnel on 3 October 2020, arrival of 1.40 lakh vehicles was recorded within three months while a total of 5.18 lakh vehicles’ entry was recorded at the tunnel in 2021 till 2 October.

The highest traffic of 1,22,090 vehicles was recorded in July 2021 with 6.59 lakh vehicles visiting the tunnel since its inauguration, he added.

He stated that the HP Police was working to ensure a memorable experience for tourists and the traffic unit of the tunnel was ensuring hassle free and seamless movement through Atal Tunnel Rohtang.

It is worth mentioning here that the Atal Tunnel Rohtang project was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to provide round the year connectivity to the tribal district of Lahaul Spiti which otherwise remained cutoff from the world for more than 6 months.

Earlier, the heavy accumulation of snow on Rohtang Pass, the only way to cross over to Lahaul valley, used to stop traffic movement.