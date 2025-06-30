Ashish Sood reviews preparedness for Kanwar yatra

Delhi Minister Ashish Sood, along with Kanwar Yatra in-charge Minister Kapil Mishra, chaired a review meeting on the preparedness for the yatra and said that the government would welcome them in every part of the city.

The Minister informed that the concerned agencies such as the Delhi Police, Delhi Jal Board, Delhi Municipal Corporation, Health department, power distribution companies, Energy Department, Disaster Management Authority, Fire Department and Urban Development Department have been instructed to carry out the preparations for the yatra on war footing.

Sood stated that ADMs of all 11 districts have been made nodal officers so that the Kanwar committees could be given the no-objection certificate (NOC) at one place after all the paperwork is complete from the concerned departments which will start in all DM offices from 9 am tomorrow.

He added that the government has also decided to provide up to 1200 units of free electricity for Kanwar camps and only a 25 per cent security deposit will be required to install an electricity meter.

Moreover, Electricity Department officers have been instructed to pay attention to the complaints of electric current leakage and power outage in the camp and its surrounding areas during the rains in the days of Kanwar Yatra and to take immediate steps for their proper solution, he said.

Sood also stated that the civic agencies have been directed to identify resting places for the devotees and ensure proper arrangements for cleanliness, toilets, drinking water and lighting in such places.

Additionally, he stated that directions have been issued to the Delhi Police to deploy an adequate number of male and female police personnel on the main routes of Kanwar Yatra and in the camps to maintain law and order.

Police officers have also been instructed to put up permanent barricading at sensitive places on the route of the Kavad Yatra so that the Kavad pilgrims walk only on the prescribed route and also to keep a strict time limit on loudspeakers in camps set up near residential areas so that people do not face any inconvenience at night.

Speaking on the occasion, Kapil Mishra said, “Kanwar Yatra is a symbol of our faith and unity. The Delhi government will ensure that Shiv bhakts get every possible facility and their devotion is respected. Our preparations will be completely transparent and time-bound.”