“Arvind Kejriwal has failed to provide houses to slum dwellers”: BJP MP Praveen Khandelwal

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Praveen Khandelwal hits back at Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal, saying that has failed to provide houses to the slum dwellers in the national capital in 10 years.

Speaking to ANI, Khandelwal said “Arvind Kejriwal has failed to provide houses to the slum dwellers in the national capital in 10 years. The people of Delhi have understood the politics of Arvind Kejriwal. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has promised that every slum dweller in Delhi will be given a house… the people of Delhi will teach this lying machine a lesson…”

This comes after Arvind Kejriwal slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and alleged that the slums of Delhi will be “demolished” in the next five years, rendering people “homeless.”

“We have seen how their leaders are going to slums and staying there. They didn’t stay for five or ten years, but their leaders have been staying in the slums for the last month. They do not have affection for the slum dwellers. It is a party of rich people. What do they have to do with the slum dwellers?” Kejriwal told reporters here at a slum camp.

“They consider them as insects. They need the votes of slum dwellers ahead of the polling and the land of the slum dwellers after the polling. They love their land and have love for their votes,” he alleged.

Responding to Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s speech on Saturday, Kejriwal said, “The way Amit Shah ji lied to the slum dwellers of Delhi and tried to mislead them, today we have come to this slum camp to expose that lie. He said, ‘Jaha jhuggi, waha makaan,’ but the BJP people are not telling whose ‘makaan’… They mean ‘Jaha jhuggi, waha inke dost ke makaan.'”

The AAP national convener claimed that the BJP does not intend to build houses for the slum dwellers.

“The BJP government came to power in 2014. In these 11 years, they built 4,700 houses in Delhi. There are 4 lakh jhuggis in Delhi. If 4,700 houses have been built in the last 10 years, then it will take 1,000 years to provide houses to every slum dweller in Delhi. They do not want to build houses; these people are lying. Within the next five years, the slums of Delhi will be demolished, and people will be rendered homeless. They will be brought onto the streets,” Kejriwal alleged.