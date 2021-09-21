Army soldier shoots colleague in Kupwara

A soldier of the Army on Monday shot dead his colleague following an argument while patrolling the village Lassipura in north Kashmir’s Kupwara.

A court of enquiry has been ordered into the incident and the police has registered a case.

A defence spokesman said that “A firing incident occurred today afternoon when an Army patrol was in Village Lassipura, Kupwara. The patrol was on a tactical break when two personnel entered into an argument leading to two rounds being fired and injuring one soldier.

The injured soldier was immediately evacuated to the nearest Military Hospital, where he was declared brought dead. Enquiry as per laid down procedures has been ordered. All necessary assistance is being provided to the local police in the incident”.