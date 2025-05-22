J&K: Army soldier killed, 2 injured in gunfight with terrorists in Kishtwar

An Army soldier was killed and two other jawans were injured on Thursday in a fierce gunfight with a group of terrorists in the Kishtwar district of Jammu division.

The martyred soldier has been identified as Sepoy Gaykar Sandeep Pandurang of Maharashtra. Three soldiers were injured during the firefight, but Sandeep, who was critically wounded, later succumbed to his wounds. The injured soldiers have been airlifted to the military hospital at Udhampur.

The White Knight Corps of the Indian Army said, “One of our bravehearts sustained grievous injuries in the exchange of fire and has succumbed despite best medical efforts”.

The encounter started in the morning in the Singhpura locality near the Chatroo area of Kishtwar when the security forces cordoned the area following inputs about the presence of a group of around five terrorists.

Contact was established with the terrorists in the morning, after which additional troops were deployed and operations initiated to neutralise them. Reinforcements from the CRPF, J&K Police, and Army also arrived at the spot.

There were reports of two groups of Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) trapped in the ongoing encounter.