Armed robbers strike West Delhi home, escape with cash and jewellery

In a shocking incident, a group of four armed robbers forcibly entered the home of a local dry-fruit businessman in C-Block, Moti Nagar, West Delhi, on Monday evening and looted cash and jewellery.

According to the police, the owner, Virender Gambhir, operates a dry-fruit shop nearby. Due to the festival season, he had temporarily stored dry fruits and packaging materials at home.

Workers had been frequently visiting the house to manage stock, leaving the iron staircase door and the main door on the first floor open.

At the time of the robbery, two family members and a cook were present in the house. The robbers pushed them aside and proceeded to break open almirahs in two rooms, making off with cash and jewellery.

The exact amount of stolen valuables will be determined after an ongoing inspection by a crime team at the scene, said a police official.

The police have initiated legal proceedings, and multiple teams have been deployed to identify and apprehend the suspects.