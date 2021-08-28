Anurag Thakur’s yatra infused new enthusiasm in workers: HP BJP Chief

The Jan Aashirwad Yatra of Union information and broadcasting minister Anurag Thakur has infused new enthusiasm in workers in Himachal Pradesh which will benefit the party in upcoming elections, state BJP chief Suresh Kashyap said.

Addressing media in Shimla on Friday, Kashyap said it was for the first time that in the history of the state that public meeting lasted till 4 am in the morning.

“This journey covered a distance of 630 km through 43 assembly constituencies, 4 parliamentary constituencies and 8 revenue districts in the state. A total of 184 programs were organized in the yatra in which 1,02,510 workers ensured their participation,” he added.

He stated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi expanded the Union Cabinet in which 43 new ministers were inducted in which 11 women, 27 OBCs and 12 MPs of SC community were included and it was the youngest cabinet till date.

“PM Modi has honored our small state Himachal by making Anurag Thakur a Union Minister and important portfolio has been given to him which was earlier held by prominent leaders like Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, Indira Gandhi, LK Advani, Pramod Mahajan, Sushma Swaraj, Arun Jaitley,” Kashyap said.

He further stated that the yatra saw participation by CM Jai Ram Thakur, former CMs Shanta Kumar, Prem Kumar Dhumal, ministers, MLAs and party officer bearers.

State BJP chief said Thakur propagated the art and culture of Himachal and vowed to promote it at international level.

He also vowed to make Himachal from ‘Devbhoomi’, ‘Virbhoomi’ to ‘Khel Bhoomi’.

Replying to a query on losses to apple growers, he said he had raised the issue with Centre as well as state government and he will ensure the grievances of the farmers were resolved on time.