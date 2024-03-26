Another Kejriwal order from ED custody, this time it’s for Delhi’s health minister

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday issued a second order from the custody of the Enforcement Directorate (ED), asking city Health minister Saurabh Bharadwaj to address “shortage” of medicines and diagnostic tests at Mohalla clinics and hospitals in the national capital.

Notably, Kejriwal on Sunday signed his first order from the prison, directing Delhi Water minister Atishi to ensure redressal of water and sewerage grievances in the city.

Addressing a press conference, Delhi Health Minister Bharadwaj, while sharing details of the CM’s order, said, “Healthcare in Delhi has always been Arvind Kejriwal’s priority. Even though he is in custody, he is worried about the health of the people of Delhi. He has received information that medicines and free diagnostic tests are not available at many Mohalla clinics and hospitals. The CM is pained to know about it.”

Stating that the CM is concerned about a poor patient, who he doesn’t want to suffer, he said, “While an ordinary person who is in jail worries about his family and how to get bail, Arvind Kejriwal, who is in custody, is worried that the problems of Delhiites should not get compounded.”

The minister said the CM doesn’t want people of Delhi to face any problem in getting free tests and medicines in government hospitals and Mohalla clinics. “He (Kejriwal) has issued a direction to me. His order is God’s order to us. He is in jail, but he is fully concerned about the health facilities in Delhi,” added Bharadwaj.