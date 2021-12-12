Andhra Pradesh detects its first case of Omicron COVID-19 variant

Andhra Pradesh on Sunday reported its first case of Omicron variant of COVID-19.

“A 34-year-old foreign traveller came from Ireland to Mumbai Airport, tested and found negative for COVID-19 RT-PCR test. He was allowed to travel and came to Visakhapatnam on November 27, 2021. On conducting a re-test at Vizianagaram, the RT-PCR test was found positive for COVID-19. His sample was sent to CCMB, Hyderabad for genome sequencing and the result was declared as Omicron positive,” informed Andhra Pradesh Health Department today.

However, he was tested negative for the virus on December 11.

“He does not have any symptoms and was re-tested on December 11, 2021, and RT-PCR result was found to be negative. There are no other Omicron cases in the state. This is the first case of Omicron identified in Andhra Pradesh,” it read.

So far, a total of 15 foreign travellers were found COVID-19 RT-PCR positive and all the 15 samples were sent to CCMB for Genome sequencing. Whole-genome sequencing reports were received in which one of them found Omicron positive, as per the official communique.

The Andhra Pradesh Health Department advised the public to not worry or pay any heed to rumours. However, it asked them to continue to take precautions and follow social distancing, wearing of mask and washing of hands regularly.

States including Delhi, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Karnataka, and Gujarat have reported cases of the new COVID-19 variant now.

On November 26, the WHO named the new COVID-19 variant B.1.1.529, which has been detected in South Africa, as ‘Omicron’.