Amid criticism from Congress, AAP, Bidhuri withdraws comment on Priyanka

Regretting his remark on Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, former MP and BJP’s Delhi assembly election candidate from Kalkaji constituency Ramesh Bidhuri, on Sunday, withdrew his words.

Bidhuri wrote on X, “Some people are making statements on social media for political gains with a wrong perception based on a statement given by me in some context.

My intention was not to insult anyone. But still if anyone has been hurt then I express my regret.” Speaking to a news agency, he clarified that his comments were made in the context of the remarks made by Lalu Yadav and pointed out that the Congress party had remained silent when similar statements were made during his tenure as a minister.

Earlier in the day, a purported video of Bidhuri showing him stating that they would make all the roads in Kalkaji like the “cheeks of Priyanka Gandhi” if BJP came to power in Delhi went viral on social media.

In the said video the BJP leader can be heard saying, “The way we have made Okhla’s roads, Sangam Vihar roads, and similarly all the roads of Kalkaji will also be made like Priyanka Gandhi’s cheeks.” Bidhuri’s remark triggered an instant outrage among Opposition leaders. Taking to social media to lambast him for the objectionable remark, Congress spokesperson Supriya Srinate called the saffron party extremely anti-women.

She said Bidhuri’s statement about Ms Vadra is not only shameful but also a reflection on his “disgusting” mentality towards women. “What else can be expected from a man who used foul language against his fellow MP in the House but has not been meted out with any punishment.” Reacting to the alleged statement of the BJP leader, Congress’ Ajay Maken slammed Bidhuri and his party stating that their mindset towards women has come to the fore once again. Calling the remark shameful, which exposed his narrow mindset, he demanded an apology from the BJP.

The AAP also condemned Bidhuri’s remarks. The party’s Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh said, “It is deeply shameful that Ramesh Bidhuri has made such an offensive remark about a leader like Priyanka Gandhi Ji. Members of the Aam Aadmi Party have spoken out against this and unequivocally condemned the comments that undermine the dignity of women and leaders alike.”