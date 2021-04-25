In a move contradictory to the burgeoning crisis of Covid-19 as its fourth wave continues to ravage the national capital, two key Delhi government-run hospitals have slashed the number of beds dedicated for the coronavirus patients by half owing to the shortage of medical oxygen.

The move could add to the misery of the patients who are dying waiting for hospitalization as Delhi witnessed an unprecedented surge in new cases of the Covid-19 infection.

Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital (RGSSH) reduced its beds capacity by 300 beds. Now the hospital only has 350 beds remains, all reserved for patients who need ICU care.

Similarly, Guru Teg Bahadur (GTB) hospital has slashed its capacity by 700 beds. The Delhi-government run hospital has now only 800 beds while it earlier had 1,500 beds for coronavirus patients.

The same is reflected in the Delhi government’s mobile app.

Dr BL Sherwal, Director, RGSSH said that the move is temporary and was done to provide more care to the sickest patients. “We have decreased our bed capacity till the oxygen supply achieves normalcy. Till then, our priority will be to save lives of critically ill patients,” he told The Statesman.

He also said that the decision was a tough call but was taken after much thought. “Either we risk lives of all or try to save those who need the most care. It was a tough call but it is a need of the hour. We are helpless at the moment,” he added.

Hospitals across northern and western India, including Delhi, are running out of beds and oxygen. With hospitals overwhelmed and emptied of supplies, patients have been left with nowhere to turn.

The surge in Covid cases in recent weeks have led to what is now being called a deadlier second wave of the pandemic. Social media is full of stories of desperate people trying to find oxygen or a hospital bed for their friends and family.

More and more people this time are complaining of breathlessness, which needs oxygen support. However, the supply of oxygen has become severely limited due to the sudden jump in demand across cities and towns.