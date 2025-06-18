All set for artificial rain pilot project in Delhi: Sirsa

Delhi Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa said on Wednesday that the government’s first-ever artificial rain pilot is ready for execution, with all scientific systems and clearances in place.

The cloud seeding flights will commence as soon as suitable weather conditions – especially cloud moisture and depth – are observed over targeted zones, he added.

According to the Delhi government, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has formally conveyed its support for the project, confirming meteorological feasibility over the National Capital Region (NCR).

“Technology Demonstration and Evaluation of Cloud Seeding as an Alternative for Delhi NCR Pollution Mitigation”, the pilot project will be executed in collaboration with IIT Kanpur, which will provide the scientific, technical and operational backbone for this intervention.

Sirsa said all preparations are completed except few minor operational clearances.

He added that now, the wait is just for the right clouds to appear, and the moment the weather cooperates, Delhi will witness its first artificial rain.

“We are not just fighting pollution—we are building a blueprint for the future. This is a national-first experiment rooted in science, executed with military-grade precision, and evaluated in real time,” Sirsa added.

The minister stated, “When we say ‘Right to Clean Air’, we mean it. From anti-smog guns and sprinklers to strict dust mitigation norms at construction sites, we are pushing every boundary—and now even the skies—for our people. This pilot project is not just about artificial rain; it’s about scientific courage and environmental justice,” Sirsa added.

Key features of the pilot project include confirmation from the IMD about cloud feasibility, while it will also provide real-time data on cloud type, altitude, wind conditions and dew point to aid planning.

IIT Kanpur will deploy specially-equipped Cessna aircraft with flare-based seeding systems using a proprietary formulation made of Silver Iodide nanoparticles, iodized salt, and rock salt.

A maximum of five sorties are planned, with each flight covering 100 sq. km and lasting at least 1 hour and 30 minutes over non-sensitive zones of northwest and outer Delhi.

The flights will avoid restricted airspace such as per standard aviation protocol.

The real-time impact on air quality (PM2.5 and PM10) will be measured using Continuous Ambient Air Quality Monitoring Stations (CAAQMS) placed in and around the seeding zones.

Major clearances have been obtained, while only minor approvals such as final flight plan clearance remain.

Notably, IIT Kanpur has previously conducted seven successful in-house cloud seeding experiments between April and July in drought-prone regions using the same aircraft and flare systems.

This pilot project in Delhi builds on those trials with a specific focus on pollution mitigation.

The idea is not just to induce rain, but to evaluate if such precipitation meaningfully reduces particulate matter concentration in ambient air.

The project will contribute to a body of evidence for potential future use in other polluted urban regions.

Nimbostratus (Ns) clouds are the most suitable for seeding experiments, usually between 500 to 6000 meters above ground level (AGL).

The total estimated cost of the pilot project is Rs 3.21 crore, and is being fully funded by the Department of Environment, GNCTD.