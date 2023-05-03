To ensure accurate and foolproof detection of infections like HIV 1 and 2, hepatitis B and C in blood samples, the Odisha government has initiated steps to equip all the blood banks in the State with the nucleic acid testing polymerase chain reaction (NAT- PCR) blood testing procedure at an estimated cost of Rs 200.

Optimally utilising the existing the public healthcare laboratories with NAT-PCR facility, the government is planning to equip 45 blood collection centres with the latest facility by the end of 2025, Commissioner-cum-secretary of Health and Family Welfare department Shalini Pandit informed the Orissa High Court in an affidavit during the course of hearing of two public interest litigations in this regard.

Of the 56 blood collection centres in the state, NAT-PCR testing is being conducted in 11. Resultant, 47 per cent of the total blood samples collected in the state, apart from also being tested through Enzyme-linked Immunosorbent Assay Test (Elisa test) are also being additionally tested through NAT-PCR test, she stated in the affidavit.

The Health and Family Welfare Department in-principle approved expansion and implementation of NAT-PCR testing facility to all the remaining 45 blood collection centres. Furthermore, in order to ascertain the latest NAT technology which can detect transfusion Transmissible Infections (TTIs) in the shortest possible time with a shortened window period, it has been decided that the Odisha State Medical Corporation Limited (OSMCL) shall in technical consultation with Director Blood Safety, float an Expression of Interest (EOI), the affidavit said.

Apart from the technology front, it shall be ascertained through the floating of EOI, after which a composite tender is to be floated for procurement of NAT-PCR. The Department has also taken steps with regard to both civil infrastructure and human resource front, it stated.

Considering things in totality, the health department has ascertained that an estimated cost of Rs 200 crore will be incurred to expand the NAT-PCR facility to the remaining 45 blood collection centres.

Committed to expanding the facility to all the centres, the department rather than opting for a phase-wise implementation of the project is contemplating to carry out works at all the blood centres simultaneously. The health and family welfare department is expecting to operationalize NAT-PCR testing facilities in the remaining blood collection centres by the end of March, 2025, the affidavit concluded.