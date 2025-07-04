All 35 special legislative committees operational: Delhi Assembly Speaker Gupta

The Delhi assembly has, for the first time, constituted legislative committees on Welfare of Senior Citizens and the Welfare of Transgender and Persons with Disabilities.

The move is aimed at ensuring focused attention to the concerns of underrepresented communities through institutional mechanisms.

The idea to form the panels on these subjects was brought up by Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta, while four other special committees have been constituted on Friday over important subjects.

Gupta said with the addition of these new committees, the House reinforces its commitment to responsive and equitable legislation.

He remarked that the formation of special legislative panels reflect the assembly’s evolving role in addressing emerging challenges, emphasizing that these committees are instruments of social responsibility, created to ensure that concerns of senior citizens, transgender, persons with disabilities, and other underserved communities receive focused legislative attention and timely redressal.

With the constitution of the six legislative panels, now all the 35 committees that had been proposed by the Eighth Delhi assembly, now stand operational.

The six special panels of the House for financial year 2025-26 include, Special Committee on Salary and Other Allowances of MLAs, which is chaired by Abhay Kumar Verma.

The Special House Committee on Violation of Protocol Norms and Contemptuous Behaviour by Government Officers with MLAs, with its chair being Sanjay Goyal.

Other such panels are ‘Special Committee on the Municipal Corporation of Delhi,’ with Ravinder Singh Negi as the chairperson, Peace and Harmony panel, led by Chandan Kumar Choudhary

The senior citizen welfare panel is chaired by Tilak Ram Gupta, while the special committee on welfare of transgender and persons with disability is headed by Karnail Singh.