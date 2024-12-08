AIIMS Delhi organises workshop on Obstructive Sleep Apnea

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi on Sunday organised a workshop on Obstructive Sleep Apnea (OSA), in a bid towards raising awareness about it.

The event organised under the leadership of Prof Anant Mohan and Dr Saurabh Mittal brought together physicians, trainees, researchers, and sleep medicine specialists to discuss the latest advancements, and treatments strategies for OSA.

The workshop focused on the importance of diagnosis to avoid long-term complications. Role of various types of sleep studies was discussed in detail. The therapeutic strategies including role of lifestyle changes, surgical options and use of CPAP (continuous positive airway pressure) was elaborated.

Experts shared insights into the symptoms of OSA such as excessive daytime sleepiness, loud snoring, and disrupted sleep patterns, and the potential long-term health risks if left untreated, including cardiovascular diseases and diabetes.

The participants engaged in discussions about patient-centered care approaches and case studies to better understand OSA management.

Sleep specialists, Dr Abhishek Goyal, Dr Kavitha V and Dr Dipti Gothi attended the event and shared their experience and views on various aspects of OSA including latest research and breakthroughs in sleep medicine.

The workshop included demonstration of various kinds of sleep studies, and treatment devices and offered hands-on learning opportunities for attendees.

“We are happy to organise this one-day workshop which had attendees from various parts of the country who engaged thoroughly during this workshop,” said Dr Saurabh Mittal.

Dr Mittal added, “Obstructive Sleep Apnea is a critical health issue that often goes undiagnosed. Our goal is to empower both patients and healthcare providers with the knowledge and tools to address it effectively.”

The workshop concluded with a Q and A session, allowing participants to seek advice from experts and share their personal experiences.

The premier institute said it remains committed to organising similar initiatives to promote awareness, education, and the well-being of the public.