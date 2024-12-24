AIIMS Delhi organises training programme on skin donation

The Department of Plastic Surgery and Organ Retrieval Banking Organization (ORBO), All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), organised a training programme on skin donation, with an aim to raise awareness in this regard.

The event, organised in association with Rotary Club Delhi West, was graced by AIIMS Director M Srinivas. He released an informative booklet on skin donation, marking an important step towards spreading awareness about this vital cause.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Aarti Vij, Professor in-charge of ORBO provided an insightful introduction to ORBO’s efforts.

Prof Maneesh Singhal, Head of the Department of Plastic Surgery, AIIMS described how the skin is harvested from cadavers within six hours of death, after ruling out absolute and relative contraindications.

“The skin is then processed for about three months, after which it can be stored for up to five years and used when needed in patients with severe burns or traumatic injuries. So far, 22 skin grafts have been successfully harvested over the course of one year, benefiting six patients,” said he.

This training and awareness programme addressed several key queries regarding skin donation, fostering a deeper understanding among 40 attendees, the premier institute said on Tuesday.

The initiative is expected to make a substantial impact in raising awareness and inspire more individuals to donate skin, contributing to the advancement of this critical area of medical care throughout our country, it said.