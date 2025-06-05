AIIMS a beacon of hope for those left with little hope: Rekha Gupta

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Thursday called All India Institute of Medical Sciences a beacon of hope for those whose treatment options have exhausted across the country.

She said AIIMS cater to more than 6 lakh patients annually through its OPD. In terms of treatment, ICU facilities, admission system, and the dedication of doctors, it ranks among country’s top medical institutions.

Gupta, while speaking at the inauguration of the Dhanuka Patient’s Waiting Hall at AIIMS, said while establishment of 22 new AIIMS is underway across the country under the leadership Prime Minister Narendra Modi, AIIMS Delhi holds a unique significance.

The CM said prior to 2014, the infrastructure and services at AIIMS were quite disorganized, but over the past 10 years, the institution has witnessed remarkable improvements and the working is well-managed, ensuring proper facilities for doctors, nursing staff, patients, and their attendants.

Emphasizing the philosophy that “Service to humanity is service to God”, she said when society steps forward to support those in need, it becomes the truest form of worship.

Gupta extended heartfelt gratitude to the Dhanuka Group for constructing the new waiting hall at AIIMS at a cost of Rs 6 crore and termed it an exemplary CSR initiative. The waiting hall, she said, will provide immense relief to thousands of patient attendants who earlier had to wait lying or sitting on the hospital corridors due to lack of space.

On the occasion, Gupta also planted a sapling within the AIIMS campus on the occasion of World Environment Day and reaffirmed PM Modi’s call for the “Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam” pledge.

She described this initiative as an important part of the Delhi government’s Harit Campaign and shared that the our government aims to plant 70 lakh trees this year. She urged city’s residents to join the campaign in their respective areas and turn it into a people’s movement.

She also shared that soon after assuming office as CM, she had instructed officials to ensure that no posters, banners, or wall paintings—whether of politicians, actors, or common citizens—should deface public walls. “No one has the right to dirty the city,” she firmly stated.

The chief minister also informed that a massive campaign is underway across every corner of Delhi to remove waste, debris, and garbage, repair roads and footpaths, and enhance the overall aesthetics of the city.