Here’s good news for Delhiites! After the spell of incessant rainfall that resulted in waterlogging and traffic snarls in different parts of Delhi for the second consecutive day on Sunday, the much-awaiting respite is coming their way with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasting a relatively sunny day on Monday.

According to the IMD, rainfall recorded in the national capital during the past 24 hours ending at 0830 hrs was 74.3 mm. Rainfall recorded in the city during the past nine hours ending at 1730 hrs was 7.4 mm.

The torrential rain resulted in a dip in temperature as the maximum temperature was recorded at 24.1 degrees Celsius, 10 degrees below normal.

Meanwhile, Senior Scientist at the IMD RK Jenamani said that there would be no rain in the National Capital and its surrounding areas from tomorrow onwards.

“Highest rainfall was recorded at our station in Mayur Vihar on Saturday. From tomorrow onwards there will be no rain in Delhi-NCR,” said RK Jenamani, Senior Scientist, IMD.

The reported rains in Delhi amounted to 74.3mm, 87.2mm and 85.2mm at the SFD, Lodhi Road and Ayaynagar respectively. Also, Delhi ridge and Palam had reported 60 and 64mm respectively.

The IMD said that the Delhi would not receive significant rainfall from October 10 onwards, however, drizzling or light rain might happen.

Following rainfall in the national capital today, for the second consecutive day, traffic came to standstill at several places due to water-logging, and fallen trees, with a spate of vehicle breakdowns adding to the chaos.

Traffic snarls were reported from Mathura Road, Punjabi Bagh Chowk, Anand Vihar, Red Fort, Mathura Road, ITO and Chhawla areas with vehicles moving at snail’s pace.

With rain throughout the day, the Delhi Traffic Police advised commuters to plan their journey accordingly.

“Traffic is affected on Mathura Road in the carriageway from Sarita Vihar towards Badarpur due to breakdown of two trucks near CNG pump Mohan co-operatve Estate. Kindly avoid the stretch,” it tweeted as it shared details regarding water-logging, cave-ins, and fallen trees on city roads and the stretches to avoid.

Traffic is affected on Mathura Road in the carriageway from Sarita Vihar towards Badarpur due to breakdown of two trucks near CNG pump Mohan co-operatve Estate. Kindly avoid the stretch. — Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) October 9, 2022

As per traffic police, there are potholes on Ashram towards Kilokidi on Mathura Road, the roundabout of Rail Bhawan, Moti Bagh Gurudwara, Barafkhana Chowk, Peeragarhi Chowk, IIT to PTC on South Delhi’s Aurobindo Marg.

“Water logging was there on the following roads- near New PHQ gate no-3 on Ashoka Road, Peeragarhi Chowk, Lajpat Nagar Metro station, near metro pillar 422 to 427 on Rohtak Road, roundabout of Bagga link on Panchkuian Road, several other areas on

Rohtak Road, Dhaula Kuan flyover, GT Karnal Road and few parts of Outer Ring Road,” it said.

Traffic Alert Due to incessant #DelhiRains some roads have been affected by water logging and potholes. Commuters advised to plan their journey accordingly and avoid these stretches for their convenience.#DPTrafficCheck pic.twitter.com/XpfGCQ6tyd — Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) October 9, 2022

The trees were uprooted at the Outer Ring Road near Palam flyover and Benito Juarez Marg near Ring Road.

Meanwhile, parts of Noida witnessed severe waterlogging as incessant heavy rainfall lashed Delhi and NCR today.

The city reeled under severe waterlogging after continuous rainfall lashing the city since Saturday. The waterlogging led to traffic jams and disruptions in the lives of normal people in several parts of Noida including the ‘underpass’ in Sector 126.

The people crossing the underpass were seen to move slowly as the ‘underpass’ was waterlogged.

For Monday, the IMD has forecast a generally cloudy sky with light rain and thundershowers at one or two places in the national capital.

The Met Department in its forecast has further said that the maximum and minimum temperatures in Delhi on Monday would be around 26 and 20 degrees respectively.