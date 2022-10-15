African national involved in drug peddling arrested from Delhi

The Narcotics Squad of South Delhi District on Friday arrested a foreign national accused of being a drug peddler. The accused Thawe Edward was arrested from Sector 1, Pushp Vihar, Saket. Police recovered 307 grams of heroin/smack from his possession.

Chandan Chowdhary, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), South District said the Narcotics Squad received information that one person involved in supplying contraband substances would come near Pushp Vihar in the area of PS Saket.

DCP added, “A team led by Rajesh Kumar, ACP/OPS/SD was constituted to nab the drug peddler. The team developed information and laid a trap near Khokha Market Road, Sector 1, Pushp Vihar, in P.S. Saket area”.

The information and trap became successful when one African national was apprehended and during his search a total of 307 gms of fine-quality Smack/Heroine was recovered from his possession. The value of the recovered substance in the international market is approximately 1.20 Crore.

The apprehended drug peddler is aged 30 and a resident of Maidan Garhi, New Delhi. He is a permanent resident of 61, Screw Road, State-Onoxalos, Tanzania. He came to India in October 2021 on a student visa. He has been found indulging in supplying contraband substances in Delhi and NCR region.