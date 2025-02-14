African among two held with drugs worth 1.5 crore

Two drug peddlers, including an African, were arrested from South West Delhi and 141 grams of cocaine, having a value of around 1.5 crore in the international market, seized from them, the police said on Friday.

The accused were identified as Yao from Ivory Coast in West Africa and his associate, Bikas, a permanent resident of Muzaffarpur, Bihar, it added.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (South West) Aakansha Yadav said the action was followed by a tip-off. The peddlers were apprehended from Bhikaji Cama place bus stop on the ring road.

Yadav said the offender, Yao, came to India in 2018 on a Tourist Visa and overstayed here after the expiry of his Visa. Initially, he started supplying cocaine in small quantities to figure out his expenses, but lured by the easy money, he soon became a kingpin of a cocaine nexus operating in Delhi-NCR.

Earlier, he was arrested by the Gurugram Police for the same offence and was sent to jail. But after completing his jail term, he resumed his activities. The modus operandi of the accused includes a recce of the location by Bikas before supplying the drugs to evade the law enforcement agencies, Yadav added.