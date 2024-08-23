Administrative orders keep changing: AAP defence against BJP criticism

Defending Water Minister Atishi against Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva’s criticism of her withdrawal of an order of a previous minister restricting funds meant for fixing waterlogging, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) justified the move saying administrative orders are changed from time to time.

The ruling party said the sewerage problem stems from an artificially created financial crisis in the Delhi Jal Board, which it alleged has been orchestrated by the Lieutenant Governor Saxena and the BJP-controlled officers.

It further said that despite the Delhi government allocating Rs 7,195 crore, which is 9.5 per cent of the total budget, to the DJB, the water agency remains fund starved, the AAP claimed.

According to the party, the reason for the ongoing crisis is that files endlessly shuttling between the water board, Urban Development Department, and Finance Department.

AAP accused the BJP of turning Delhi into a living hell through the LG and bureaucracy.

Alleging that after the chief secretary exposed the orders of the then water ministers, the predecessor had to annul their orders on August 22, 2024, Sachdeva said it clearly indicates she now knows who is responsible for the waterlogging disaster in the city, and also the deaths due to the same issue.

Meanwhile, in a written communication to the chief secretary on Thursday, the Delhi water minister said the city has been plunged into a ‘living hell’ by a manufactured financial crisis at the Delhi Jal Board.

The minister further said it was now the CS’s personal responsibility to resolve the crisis.

Atishi directed the top official to ensure deployment of adequate manpower and machinery in every part of the city to ensure that there are no sewer overflows, also to make sure release of funds to the DJB from the budget that has been allocated to them within 48 hours.