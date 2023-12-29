About a dozen flights, trains delayed from Chandigarh due to fog

Most parts of Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh were covered in a thick layer of fog on Friday which limited visibility, according to meteorological department authorities.

For the second day in a row, the visibility was only 25-50 meters at 8 am. The weather department described this as “very severe fog”.

At 9.50 am, no aircraft was allowed to take off or land at Shaheed Bhagat Singh International Airport, officials said.

Similarly, train services were also delayed due to fog. The morning Kalka-New Delhi Shatabdi Express was delayed by around 50 minutes. The Vande Bharat Express from Delhi also reached Chandigarh behind schedule.