AAP workers stage protest against party Kejriwal’s arrest

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Sunday staged protests across the city against the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal by the Enforcement Directorate in (ED) in the liquor policy case.

The party workers, in the presence of party MLA Sanjeev Jha, took to the streets of the city to protest against the arrest of the AAP supremo on March 21.

Several demonstrators were holding up banners with captions reading ‘Mai Bhi Kejriwal.’ Police personnel were also present at the spot.

Advertisement

In the evening, the AAP workers including Delhi Cabinet Minister Atishi held a candle march against the arrest of the AAP supremo.

Atishi said: “Today, all AAP MLAs and Councillors are holding candle marches in their areas against the arrest of Arvind Kejriwal. Democracy is being murdered in India.”

“After the declaration of Lok Sabha polls, the Convener of a National party has been arrested. The bank accounts of a party have been frozen. The AAP’s office has been sealed and barricaded for two days…Has PM Modi decided to end democracy? We are holding a candle march against this,” she added.

Earlier in the day, AAP leader Sandeep Pathak said the BJP had made a huge mistake by arresting Arvind Kejriwal.

“There is a Kejriwal in every family of Delhi. The BJP has made a huge mistake by arresting Arvind Kejriwal. There are lakhs of Kejriwals in Delhi and they will come out on roads,” said Pathak.

“People have doubts about how the party will run. The party has been and will keep running on the orders of Arvind Kejriwal. He is much stronger inside the jail than he was outside…The BJP has made a huge blunder. Their political strategy has failed. The public is asking him to run the government from wherever he is,” added the AAP leader.