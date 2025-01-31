AAP says MLAs resigned as they were denied tickets

In response to the resignations by its MLAs, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Friday said that it is a widely loved party with so many able and well-educated candidates aspiring for tickets, however, this time, some legislators were denied the same, leading to dissatisfaction.

The party further alleged that for the past few weeks, BJP members have been constantly approaching AAP MLAs who did not get tickets this time, luring them with various offers promising positions, power, and incentives.

In a statement AAP said that Arvind Kejriwal’s true soldiers will stand with the party till their last breath because they didn’t enter politics for positions like MLA, Councilor or Minister but to serve the nation, no matter what role they are assigned.

It also said that under Kejriwal’s leadership, AAP gave tickets to ordinary individuals from humble backgrounds and made them MLAs, which was something only possible in AAP, and elsewhere, it takes a lifetime to become even a councilor.

Meanwhile, sitting MLAs including Bhavna Gaur, Madan Lal, Bhupinder Singh Joon, Rohit Mehraulia, Rajesh Rishi and Pawan Kumar Sharma tendered their resignations from the party, saying that they had lost faith in the party and its national convener. They alleged that AAP deviated from the principles and values on which the party was founded, while some also mentioned it was the corruption charged surrounding the party was one of the reasons.