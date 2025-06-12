AAP plans protest against demolitions in Delhi at Jantar Mantar on June 29

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will organize a protest against the demolition drives in Delhi on June 29 at Jantar Mantar, the party said on Thursday.

AAP’s Delhi President Saurabh Bharadwaj said that Delhi is witness to a large-scale demolition drive in jhuggi clusters in different parts of the city ever since the BJP came to power.

Pointing out that it’s the same BJP which distributed ‘Jahan Jhuggi, Wahan Makaan’ cards everywhere, he said, “It is time for all of us to unite and raise our voices. Delhi’s jhuggi dwellers are in lakhs and if these people rise together and speak up, the government will be forced to listen. The AAP will launch a massive agitation in Delhi. We will unite all jhuggi dwellers and at 10 am on Sunday, 29th June, everyone will gather at Jantar Mantar to raise their voice.”

The AAP leader claimed that the residents of jhuggis have made up their minds – they will raise their voices at Jantar Mantar on June 29 at 10 am, and expose the truth of Delhi governments before the entire nation.