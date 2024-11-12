AAP office bearers running water mafia with local MLA’s backing: Bidhuri

BJP MP from South Delhi Ramvir Singh Bidhuri on Tuesday alleged that some office bearers of the Aam Aadmi Party are running a water mafia in the Bijwasan area with the support of the local MLA.

Addressing a press conference on Tuesday, Bidhuri claimed that during the intervening night of November 9-10, BJP workers risked their safety to expose the alleged illegal borewell drilling conducted by the AAP’s local ward president in South Delhi’s Bijwasan area.

As per the BJP MP’s claims, the saffron party workers also informed about the alleged collusion between the AAP and tanker mafias, who exploited residents over drinking water.

Bidhuri also alleged that the borewell drilling, carried out on the night of November 9 by local AAP office bearers, violated NGT guidelines.

The South Delhi MP has alleged that the Delhi Jal Board supply does not supply drinking water in the Kapashera area, nor has it installed any borewells. Exploiting this gap, AAP’s Mandal president in the area installed private borewells, Bidhuri added.

Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor, who also addressed the press conference, alleged that water mafias thrive under the protection of local MLAs in almost all the assembly constituencies in South and West Delhi.

According to the BJP MP, the locals raised their voices against the alleged exploitation, and when the BJP Mandal president attempted to stop it, he was attacked. Subsequently, an FIR was registered against the concerned AAP member and others.

Bidhuri demanded that the machine used for the alleged borewell drilling be sealed immediately and those involved in the irregularities must be brought to book.

Bijwasan councillor Jaivir Rana said that after learning about the incident from the BJP Mandal President, he arrived at the scene, where he found that borewell drilling was underway.

Rana alleged that when he asked the local AAP leader about permission for the late-night borewell drilling, he denied it and then allegedly attacked the BJP workers along with his associates.