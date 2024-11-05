AAP obstructing teachers’ transfers: Delhi BJP

The Delhi unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party on Tuesday alleged that the Aam Aadmi Party government in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) was obstructing the transfer of teachers in the national capital.

BJP leader and Leader of Opposition in MCD Sardar Raja Iqbal Singh said, “The mayor’s interference in the transfer process is an injustice to teachers who have been working far from home and seeking transfer for family reasons”.

Singh added that the AAP government in the corporation, which claims to be a benefactor of teachers, allows its close associates to cast doubt on a transparent transfer system, thereby facilitating corruption in the process.

The BJP leader also raised concern over extensions granted to officials who have held positions for extended periods in the MCD’s Factory Licensing Department. “The AAP government in the corporation is colluding with these officials, which is why small factory owners suffer,” he remarked.

Singh claimed that a delegation of factory operators from the city recently met with him to express their grievances regarding misconduct within the corporation’s licensing department.

The delegation members indicated that they might be forced to set up factories in neighbouring states due to exploitation by the department, he said.