AAP legislative party elects Atishi as LoP in the Delhi Assembly

Senior AAP leader Gopal Rai announced on Sunday that former chief minister Atishi has been elected leader of the legislative party, and hence will be the leader of the Opposition in the Delhi Assembly.

He said a decision to this effect was taken unanimously by the legislative party at a meeting held here on Sunday where senior party leader Dr Sandeep Pathak was present as the observer. Party’s MLA Sanjiv Jha proposed her name for the post and Kuldeep Kumar and Jarnail Singh supported the proposal.

Addressing a press conference, he expressed the hope that Atishi would do justice to her role as LoP, especially after having served as the chief minister of Delhi during a very crucial phase after fulfilling all her responsibilities during her stint as a minister. According to Rai, the opinions of all the 22 legislators of the party was considered before unanimously agreeing on Atishi as the LoP.

In case the BJP government tries to renege from its promises, party MLAs, under the strong leadership of Atishi, will play their role as a responsible Opposition by reminding it of its promises. Meanwhile, Atishi expressed gratitude to AAP National Convener Arvind Kejriwal and the Legislative Party for entrusting her with the responsibility of leader of AAP in Delhi Assembly. She said the people of Delhi have entrusted her party with the role of the Opposition and she would ensure that the BJP government fulfils all its promises made to the residents of the national capital.

Taking to social media platform X, she said during the elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had guaranteed Rs 2500 monthly allowance to all the women of Delhi and the AAP would definitely get this promise fulfilled by the newly-elected government.

She asserted that the AAP would raise the issues of the people in the House with full force and the fight for the rights of Delhi and its people will continue. Kejriwal also took to platform X and congratulated Atishi on being elected the LOP in the House. He assured her that his party would play the role of a constructive Opposition in the interest of the people of Delhi.