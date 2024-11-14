AAP leaders slam BJP alleging false accusations after Amanatullah Khan’s bail grant

Senior Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Gopal Rai, criticizing the BJP, asserted on Thursday that AAP leaders cannot be kept in jail for long on the basis of false allegations. He stated that, along with the people of Delhi, the AAP will deliver a strong response to the alleged conspiracies in the upcoming Assembly elections.

Reacting to AAP leader Amanatullah Khan being granted bail by a Delhi court on Thursday in a money laundering case, Rai said, “One thing is clear with Amanatullah Khan’s bail: the truth may be suppressed temporarily, but it cannot be defeated.”

He further noted that all AAP leaders are now safe from what he called the BJP’s alleged conspiracy, and together they will contest the upcoming Delhi Assembly polls with full strength.

Rai expressed confidence, claiming that in the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections, the public and AAP will collectively give a fitting response to the BJP’s alleged conspiracies.

Senior AAP leader Manish Sisodia also criticized the BJP, accusing it of misusing the ED and CBI to target AAP leaders unjustly, with the aim of imprisoning them and disrupting the elections.

He added, “Despite their lies and manipulation, truth has prevailed with Amanatullah Khan’s bail, and Arvind Kejriwal will return as Delhi’s Chief Minister.”

Sisodia further stated that the court’s decision to grant bail to Khan once again highlights that the central government is allegedly using false cases to implicate opposition leaders.

AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh also spoke out against the BJP, claiming that money laundering cases are merely tools wielded by the central government against opposition leaders.

Singh noted that the court had clarified that under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), no leader should be held in prolonged detention without cause.

He alleged that although there was no corruption case against Amanatullah Khan, he was jailed, and the court has now granted him bail.

Singh further claimed that when the central government wants to detain someone, it files a PMLA case to prevent the possibility of bail.