AAP in crisis mode as Maliwal accuses Kejriwal aide of ‘punching’, ‘kicking’ her

The AAP on Friday was embroiled in a major controversy over the alleged assault on its sitting Rajya Sabha member Swati Maliwal by the personal secretary of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

In an FIR registered in the incident, Maliwal claimed details of extreme torture committed against her by Bibhav Kumar. She accused him of slapping, dragging and hitting her in the chest, stomach and pelvic area on May 13, when she visited the official residence of the chief minister.

Earlier in the day, Delhi’s Tis Hazari court recorded the statement of the former head of the Delhi Commission for Women. The FIR was lodged against Kumar and others on her complaint.

According to the FIR, Maliwal, in her complaint, has alleged that Kejriwal’s personal secretary, Bibhav Kumar, “slapped” her “at least seven to eight times” while she “continued screaming” and “brutally dragged” her while “kicking” her in her “chest, stomach and pelvis area.”

The FIR was filed under IPC Sections 308 (Attempt to commit culpable homicide), 341 (Punishment for wrongful restraint), 354B (Assault or use of criminal force to woman with intent to disrobe), 506 (Punishment for criminal intimidation), and 509 (Word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman).

Maliwal later came up with a post slamming an anonymous person and referring to them as a “political hitman” and said he has started efforts to save himself.

“Like every time, this time also this political hitman has started efforts to save himself. By getting his people to tweet and play videos without any context, he thinks he can save himself by committing this crime,” she wrote on ‘X’.

“Who makes a video of someone being beaten up? The truth will be revealed to everyone as soon as the CCTV footage of the house and the room is checked. Fall to whatever level you can, God is watching everything. One day everyone’s truth will come out in front of the world,” she added.

Maliwal was referring to a short video clip purportedly showing her and security personnel at the residence of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal on May 13. The clip that has now gone viral on social media is yet to be authenticated. Delhi Police said that the video has come to their knowledge but it is yet to be verified.

Later in the evening, Maliwal reached the Delhi Chief Minister’s residence as police recreated the crime scene on what happened with her here on 13th May, sources said.

Earlier, the National Commission for Women pasted a notice at the residence of Bibhav Kumar, the personal secretary of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, after his family refused to accept it.

“Officers of the NCW, along with the ACP of Civil Lines, New Delhi, attempted to serve a Notice of Hearing to Mr. Bibhav Kumar at his residence. When the occupants of the house refused to accept the notice, the officers affixed it on the gate of his residence. The hearing is scheduled for May 18 at the NCW Office,” a post on X by the NCW read.

Meanwhile, Delhi cabinet minister Atishi held a press conference and said ever since the AAP chief has got bail, the BJP is rattled.

“Due to this, the BJP hatched a conspiracy, under which Swati Maliwal was sent to Arvind Kejriwal’s house on the morning of 13th May. Swati Maliwal was the face and pawn of this conspiracy. They intended to accuse the CM but the CM was not there at that time so he was saved. After that, Swati Maliwal accused Bibhav Kumar,” she said.

“In her (Swati Maliwal) complaint to the police, she said she was assaulted. The video which has come out today shows her sitting comfortably in the drawing room (of the CM house) and threatening the police officials. She was also seen threatening Bibhav Kumar in the video,” Atishi added.

Hitting back at the AAP, Maliwal in a post on X in Hindi said, “The leaders who joined the party yesterday declared a 20-year-old worker as a BJP agent. Two days ago the party had accepted the truth in the PC and today it has taken a U-turn. This goon is threatening the party, if I get arrested I will reveal all the secrets. That is why he is roaming around in Lucknow and everywhere seeking shelter.”

“Today, under his pressure, the party gave in and to save a goon, my character was questioned by the entire party. No problem, I have been fighting alone for the women of the entire country, I will fight for myself too. Do character assassination as much as possible, the truth will come out when the time comes,” she said.