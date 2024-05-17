There is violence, hooliganism in AAP, alleges Shazia Ilmi

BJP national spokesperson Shazia Ilmi on Friday slammed the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) over an alleged assault on Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal, saying that there is violence and hooliganism in the AAP.

Ilmi’s reaction came a day after the Delhi Police lodged an FIR against Bibhav Kumar, the personal secretary of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, in connection with the alleged assault on Maliwal that took place on May 13 at CM Kejriwal’s official residence.

Ilmi said that when the former head of the Delhi Commission for Women was coming out from her medical examination, she was visibly in pain.

“The FIR is now out. Her (Swati Maliwal) statement is painful. They abused and slapped her six times. Bibhav kept on hitting and kicking her. She is their old colleague.This shows how their mentality is. There is violence and hooliganism in their party and it is out in the open now. I have also faced this. It is too much that no self-respecting person can tolerate it. Bibhav is in Arvind Kejriwal’s protection,” the BJP national spokesperson said.

According to the FIR, Maliwal, in her complaint, has alleged that Kejriwal’s personal secretary, Bibhav Kumar, “slapped” her “at least seven to eight times” while she “continued screaming” and “brutally dragged” her while “kicking” her in her “chest, stomach and pelvis area.”