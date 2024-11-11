AAP has proved in Delhi that govt can run schools, and can make them exceptional also: Kejriwal

Aam Aadmi Party’s national convener Arvind Kejriwal on Monday claimed that his party’s dispensation in Delhi has proved that not only can governments run schools, but can make them exceptional also.

On the occasion of National Education Day, which is observed on the birth anniversary of the country’s first Education Minister Maulana Abul Kalam Azad, Kejriwal said that the Delhi government is making his dreams come true by providing every child with quality education.

According to the former Delhi CM, government schools that were once overlooked in the national capital, presently children– from underprivileged backgrounds– studying in these schools are cracking IIT-JEE, NEET and similar competitive exams.

He emphasised that AAP’s core ideology says that no nation can progress without education.

As per AAP chief’s claims, now even affluent families in Delhi are opting to enroll their children in government schools instead of private ones.

The AAP chief also paid rich tributes to India’s first Education Minister Abul Kalam Azad, remembering his vision of providing the best possible education to every child in the country.

In a post on social media platform X, Kejriwal remarked that children from economically weaker backgrounds in Delhi are now passing competitive exams like IIT-JEE, and NEET and pursuing careers as doctors, engineers, and officers.

He further claimed that AAP has proven that the government can manage and elevate schools to a world-class level.

Kejriwal stressed that education is the top priority of the AAP government, and the party firmly believes that education is something integral to its core ideology.

He said, “Earlier, governments claimed that government schools couldn’t improve or be managed by the government, but we have shown that it’s possible.”

Meanwhile, Delhi CM Atishi has said that along with Kejriwal she talked about education with parents of state government school children in the New Delhi assembly constituency.

She claimed that during the conversation, parents shared that there was a time when government schools did not even have basic facilities, but in the last 10 years, thanks to the revolution in Delhi government schools, their children are getting better facilities.

She assured that the education revolution will continue in Delhi, and children from poor families will progress, but only when the people once again choose those (political parties) who work on education.