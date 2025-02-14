AAP handing over revenue surplus economy to new BJP govt : Atishi

Outgoing Delhi chief minister Atishi on Friday said the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is handing over a “revenue-surplus economy” to the incoming Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in Delhi.

Addressing a press conference, she said, “Delhi’s budget has grown from Rs 31,000 crore in 2014-15 to Rs 77,000 crore in 2024-25, with the state maintaining a revenue surplus since 2015 under the AAP’s governance. We are handing over a fiscally strong and revenue-surplus economy to the incoming BJP government, ensuring there are no financial roadblocks to fulfilling the promises made to Delhi’s citizens.”

Attacking the BJP, she asserted that the saffron party will cook up a “financial crisis” as an excuse to evade its electoral commitments, particularly the promise of Rs 2,500 per month for every woman in Delhi.

Referring to the recently concluded Assembly polls, Atishi said, “During the elections, the BJP made several promises to the people. They distributed a leaflet under ‘Modi Ji Ki Guarantee,’ with the first promise stating that every woman in Delhi would receive Rs 2,500 per month as financial assistance. BJP repeatedly assured this decision would be taken in the first Cabinet meeting, and by 8th March, the first installment of Rs 2,500 would be deposited into the accounts of every woman in Delhi.”

She claimed that sources within the BJP have revealed that not only do they have no intention of fulfilling this promise, but they also have no plans to honour any of the other commitments made during the elections.

“Right now, BJP leaders are embroiled in internal fights over ministerial positions. Their strategy is to shift the blame for their unfulfilled promises onto the AAP, claiming that they couldn’t deliver due to an alleged financial crisis in the Delhi government. They will attempt to use this excuse to cover up their own loot and justify breaking their promises,” the outgoing CM said.

In response to a question on reports claiming Mohalla Clinics will be renamed, she advised BJP leaders to focus on work instead of renaming schemes.

Atishi stated that the people of Delhi have given them a mandate, but from what we are hearing, it seems their intention is not to serve but to “loot” and then shift the blame onto AAP.