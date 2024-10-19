AAP govt runs out of excuses to cover up its failure on Pollution: Yadav

Coming down heavily on the AAP government, Delhi Congress president Devender YadaV said that it has run of excuses to cover up its failure to curb pollution in the national capital.

“Air and Water in Delhi have become toxic and people are forced to live under such conditions as the AAP Government slept over the matter for the whole year and now they are only taking ad hoc measures rather than addressing the root cause of the same”, he charged.

He said that Kejriwal, Atishi and other Delhi Ministers have been blaming other states for the capital’s pollution without doing a reality check and every year, the government spends crores in taking preventive steps to curb pollution, but they fail every year.

“Despite not holding any position presently, Kejriwal has been making major announcements with Chief Minister Atishi sitting beside him as a mute spectator, but he keeps mum on the hazardous air in the city,” the Congress leader said.