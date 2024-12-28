AAP Govt makes hollow promises and mismanagement: Devender Yadav

Delhi Congress president Devender Yadav on Saturday criticized the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government for waterlogging in various parts of the national capital following recent rainfall.

He accused the ruling party of making “false claims” and unfulfilled promises while failing to learn from past mistakes.

Highlighting the issue, Yadav stated, “Arvind Kejriwal’s hollow claim of making Delhi the best city is exposed. A single winter downpour has wreaked havoc, leaving the entire capital waterlogged and causing massive traffic jams that made life unbearable for the public.”

According to Yadav, the AAP government’s negligence was evident in its failure to desilt drains and sewers, despite waterlogging and electrocution incidents claiming over 30 innocent lives during the last monsoon season.

Criticizing former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Yadav remarked, “Kejriwal promised Delhiites that if AAP controlled both the Delhi government and the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), a ‘double engine’ government would transform the city into a world-class capital.”

“Instead, residents are grappling with broken roads, clogged drains, severe waterlogging, escalating air and water pollution, deteriorating conditions in schools and hospitals, and a sharp rise in diseases like malaria and dengue.”

Yadav also mocked Kejriwal’s recent gesture of drinking water straight from a tap at the Pandav Nagar DDA flats in Rajinder Nagar. “He theatrically promised round-the-clock water supply, but the reality speaks otherwise,” he added.