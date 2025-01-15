“AAP, Congress complementary to each other in looting Delhi”: Virendraa Sachdeva

Delhi BJP President Virendraa Sachdeva on Tuesday launched a sharp attack on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and the Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal, accusing them of spreading lies and making false promises during the elections.

Speaking to ANI, Virendraa Sachdeva said, “Rahul Gandhi should look at his schemes. Wherever the elections are conducted, he lies and makes fake promises. The people are rejecting him. AAP and Rahul Gandhi are complementary to each other. Both of them have looted Delhi.The people of Delhi know them very well. Both of them are concerned only about the votes of a particular community.”

Meanwhile, BJP leader Ramvir Singh Bidhuri said Rahul Gandhi has spoken half truth and half lies

“Rahul Gandhi has spoken half truth and half lies. Congress party leaders have called Arvind Kejriwal an anti-national and corrupt leader. Arvind Kejriwal knows that he is going to lose the election from the New Delhi assembly seat. He is accusing Parvesh Verma of distributing money. I ask where is Parvesh Verma distributing money?,”Bidhuri told ANI.

Congress MP and Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, campaigned for the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections in Rithala on Tuesday.

He interacted with residents of Rithala, enjoying traditional “dahi-chura” with them on the occasion of Makar Sankranti.

Rahul Gandhi took to his X to launch a scathing attack on Delhi Chief Arvind Kejriwal. Sharing a video showcasing alleged shortcomings in Delhi’s infrastructure and public services, Gandhi sarcastically said, “This is Kejriwal ji’s ‘shining’ Delhi – the so-called Paris of India!.”

The Delhi Assembly elections will be conducted in a single phase on February 5, with the counting of votes scheduled for February 8.

The last date for filing nominations is January 17, the date for scrutiny of nominations is January 18, and the last date for the withdrawal of candidacy is January 20.

The Congress, which ruled Delhi for 15 consecutive years, has suffered significant setbacks in the last two assembly elections, failing to win any seats.

AAP won 62 out of the 70 seats in the 2020 assembly elections and BJP secured eight seats.